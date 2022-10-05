Fake German Heiress Anna Sorokin could be released from ICE custody soon

Convicted felon Anna Sorokin may soon be strolling down New York City streets a free woman after a judge granted her bond Wednesday while her deportation case winds through immigration court.

The social grifter, whose cons inspired the hit Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” has been locked up for 17 months while fighting a deportation order for overstaying her visa.

“The government failed to demonstrate that she posed such a threat to public safety that the only possible solution is to lock her up in jail,” her immigration lawyer John Sandweg told Fox News Digital.

“This doesn’t mean the deportation case stops. The government will continue to press for Ms. Sorokin’s deportation,” he added.

But before Sorokin, 31, can leave her digs at the Orange County Correctional Facility, she’ll have to post a $10,000 bond, get outfitted with a GPS ankle monitor and provide an approved address.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may still appeal the decision, which could delay her release.

The court held a two-day bond hearing last month after Sorokin’s lawyers asked a federal judge to force immigration officials to release her arguing that her indefinite incarceration has trampled on her constitutional rights.

Sorokin, who also goes by Anna Delvey, is locked up “under conditions that resemble criminal incarceration,” her lawyers wrote in court papers.

“She isn’t a threat, nor is she a flight risk,” said Sorokin’s spokesman, Juda Engelmayer. “She deserves the chance to build her life, and should be allowed to do that here.”

The attorneys first asked for a new bond hearing in July, in part due to the alleged incompetence of her prior attorney, Audrey Thomas, who has been indicted in Queens Supreme Court for allegedly stealing from a client.

The immigration court denied the request stating there is “no evidence prior counsel [was] ineffective in [the] bond proceeding” referring to an October 2021 hearing when Thomas represented Sorokin.

If Sorokin chose not to oppose her deportation, she could hop on a plane to Germany courtesy of the U.S. government and be a free woman.

She was taken into ICE custody weeks after her February 2021 release from state prison on grand larceny and theft of services convictions.

After a sensational trial, Sorokin was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison in 2019 for stealing more than $200,000 from banks and businesses and submitting forged documents to try to score a $22 million loan by posing as a wealthy German heiress.

She plans to appeal her conviction.