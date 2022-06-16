Faith leaders demand DOJ response to ‘troubling’ attacks on pregnancy centers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

CatholicVote published a letter Friday, addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, demanding action on a string of violent and destructive crimes against pro-life pregnancy centers in the U.S.

The letter, co-signed by over a dozen political organizations, expressed serious concern for the well-being of pro-life activists in the face of recurring violence following the leak of a Supreme Court draft decision which would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“One extremist group is advocating for violence in response to the final Supreme Court decision on Dobbs, while another group has published home addresses, and encouraged people to show up at Supreme Court Justices’ homes, churches, and their children’s schools in an attempt to coerce the Justices and influence their final decision,” the letter reads.

The letter – sent to the Attorney General’s Office by CatholicVote – was cosigned by other heavyweight activist organizations, including the United Nations Human Rights Commission, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and the Heritage Foundation.

“We appreciate that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been assisting at least one affected religious organization on this matter, and we understand through media reports that the FBI is at least investigating the firebombing in Madison,” CatholicVote wrote in the letter.

It continues, “However, the severity of the situation calls for your leadership. This continued assault on religious and pro-life groups because of their beliefs is a manifest injustice that requires prompt, comprehensive, and public response.”

The pro-choice group “Jane’s Revenge” has recently taken credit for attacks on pro-life organizations, including for the attack on Wisconsin Family Action last month and throwing red paint on a crisis pregnancy center in Washington, D.C. last week.

“We call on you to publicly condemn these unlawful attacks; to commit to vigorous efforts to prevent them, and to investigate and prosecute them; and to proactively engage with the affected faith communities to ensure their concerns and security needs are being met,” the groups wrote in the conclusion of their Friday letter.

Federal authorities are investigating a fire that took place at a pregnancy resource center in Gresham, Oregon early Friday morning.

The building was heavily damaged during the fire, according to the Gresham Fire Department KOIN reported. Officials said there were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

The incident occurred not long after a pro-life Christian pregnancy center in New York was also allegedly the target of an act of arson, according to police.

The CEO of the pro-life Christian pregnancy center in Buffalo, which was “firebombed” allegedly by a left-wing group, slammed Democratic political leaders for staying “eerily silent” and not denouncing the violence.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.