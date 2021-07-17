Fairfax PTA leader ousted after wishing death on anti-CRT parents

An official with the Virginia Parent-Teacher Association resigned after she was recorded on camera saying opponents of critical race theory can “die.”

“Today, the Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as Vice President of Training,” a Saturday statement from the association reads.

“The actions & rhetoric of Ms. Leete & all of the like-minded partisan supporters of the SB are deeply disappointing. It evinces a deep lack of concern for children & parents, particularly where the wellbeing of children & families clash with political considerations,” a tweet accompanying the statement reads.

The resignation comes after Leete was recorded at a rally Thursday denouncing opponents of critical race theory and saying, “Let them die.”

“Let’s deny this off-key band of people that are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial … anti-opportunities, anti-help people, anti-diversity, [inaudible], anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-children, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live and let live – let them die!” Leete said in a video.

Her comment was met with a round of applause from the audience gathered at Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church.

“Don’t let these uncomfortable people deter us from our own march forward,” Leete, who is also Fairfax County’s NAACP vice president, said of counter-protesters.

The Virginia PTA added in its statement that it did not condone her language and said the group “upholds values of respect, collaboration and accountability.”

“While not speaking in her role within Virginia PTA, we do not condone the choice of words used during a public event on Thursday, July 15,” the statement reads.

The Fairfax NAACP chapter did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment on Leete’s ousting.

The resignation comes as parents across the nation have gone viral in videos denouncing the critical race theory, including in New York, where one mother told a school board to stop teaching the “communist” lessons.

“My message to this district and the members of the Board of [Education]: Stop indoctrinating our children!” Tatiana Ibrahim, a mother in Carmel, said in the video from June. “Stop teaching our children to hate the police! Stop teaching our children that if they don’t agree with the LGBT community that they’re homophobic!”