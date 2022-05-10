Facebook of Angela Flores, LA mom accused of killing her three children reveals fundraisers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The woman accused of killing three of her children with the alleged help of a 16-year-old boy in Los Angeles over Mother’s Day weekend created various fundraiser campaigns and described herself as a “digital creator,” according to her Facebook page.

Angela Flores, 38, was arrested Sunday after her children – a 12-year-old girl and two 8-year-old twin boys – were found dead inside a home in the West Hills neighborhood around 8 a.m. Sunday. She is charged with three murder counts and remains in jail on $6 million bail.

The teen suspect was arrested on one murder count and is being held in juvenile hall, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday. Flores admitted to the killings, police said. She reportedly has seven children, with the others living with their father out of state, Fox Los Angeles reported.

The Facebook page belonging to Flores shows her last post on May 1 of an image of a sign that reads: “Evangelist: Noun… ‘A person who seeks to convert others especially by public preaching.’ A zealous advocate of a cause.” No photos of her children could be found and no information was posted about her family life.

Previous posts reveal Flores created a handful of charity fundraisers. The most recent was an October 2021 fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

“For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to American Cancer Society,” she wrote. “I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.”

She appeared to only raise $60 out of her $200 target. Even so, the American Cancer Society gave her a “gift” for her efforts.

“Angela, thanks again for supporting The American Cancer Society,” the charity wrote. “We are reaching back out to remind you to connect with us! We’d still love to offer you a gift as a thank you for fundraising. Tap this link to claim it.”

In March 2014, Flores also created a bracelet fundraiser to raise money for the family of Devin Fossett, a 12-year-old boy who drowned in an ice-covered lake in Odessa, Missouri. It was unclear if she knew the Fossett family.

“Bracelets will be sold for $5 each (cash only) to raise money to aide in the final expenses of Devin Fossett,” the post said. “He tragically passed away on March 3rd 2014 at the age of 12 after falling through the ice of a local Odessa lake.”

Other online activity includes an invitation written in Spanish to a birthday party at a ranch in Bucyrus, Kansas in October 2018. On her Facebook page, Flores describes herself as a “digital creator” and was a member of a private group for a construction firm.

No details were posted about the death of her children but some users have left comments calling her “EVIL!!” and a “sick woman.”

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the slayings and the children’s cause of death has not been revealed. A neighbor told the Daily Mail that Flores was heard screaming “my family is abusing me” the night before the slayings were discovered.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they put Flores on a stretcher and she allegedly tried to free herself and yelled “where’s my Bible? where’s my Bible?” according to the news outlet.

The children were found slain the next morning. A neighbor told KTLA-TV that Flores and her family moved into their home three months ago and that shouting could be heard coming from inside the residence sometimes.