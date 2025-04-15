FAA issues emergency order grounding New York Helicopter Charter amid deadly Hudson River crash

​

New York Helicopter Charter, Inc., has been grounded via an emergency order from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a helicopter operated by the company crashed in the Hudson River last week, killing a family of five and the pilot.

The FAA’s decision comes after the helicopter company fired its director of operations following his decision to shut down flights.

“The FAA is taking this action in part because after the company’s director of operations voluntarily shut down flights, he was fired,” the FAA said in a statement.

6 DEAD, INCLUDING 3 CHILDREN, AFTER HELICOPTER PLUMMETS IN HUDSON RIVER

The FAA also announced it is completing a comprehensive review of the company’s operations.

“The review, known as a Certificate Holder Evaluation Program (CHEP), determines whether an operator complies with applicable regulation and effectively manages safety, and identifies hazards and risks so the FAA and operator can mitigate them,” the agency said.

The FAA previously announced that it would continue to support the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) investigation into the crash, while also launching an immediate review of the tour operator’s license and safety record

“The FAA is already analyzing airplane/helicopter hotspots nationwide, and we will be hosting a helicopter safety panel on April 22 to discuss the findings, risks, and additional mitigation options,” the FAA added. “Safety is the FAA’s number one priority, and we will not hesitate to act to protect the flying public.”

The ill-fated New York City tour helicopter – a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV – came apart midair on Thursday afternoon before falling into the water upside down near the shoreline of Jersey City, New Jersey, killing a Spanish family of five and the aircraft’s Navy SEAL veteran pilot.

‘EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE’ AS NTSB INVESTIGATES DEADLY HUDSON RIVER TOUR HELICOPTER CRASH

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pilot, as well as Siemens executive Agustin Escobar; his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal; and their three young children, were pulled from the water by divers and pronounced dead.

New York Helicopter Charter’s suspension will remain in place until the necessary personnel and safety protocols are in place.

The company was also told to surrender its Air Carrier Certificate pending the outcome of the FAA’s review.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.