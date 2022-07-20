Experimental aircraft crashes on Washington road, 2 occupants injured

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An experimental aircraft crash-landed on a road in Washington state early Wednesday, injuring two occupants on board with their dog, authorities said.

The small aircraft was flying to Paine Field, an airport in Snohomish County, when it had complete engine failure around 10:20 p.m., Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue said.

The aircraft struck high tension power lines on its way down onto 228th Street near Canyon Park in the city of Bothell, according to rescue services.

The two occupants of the aircraft had minor injuries, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. The occupants and the dog were taken to a local hospital. No further details on their conditions were immediately available.

No one on the ground was hurt, officials said.

Authorities said the area around the crash scene will remain closed while the Federal Aviation Administration responds to the scene and investigates.

No further details about the small aircraft were immediately available.

Bothell is located in the Seattle metropolitan area.