Ex-Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, freed Monday from prison

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who was convicted of accidentally killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright after mistaking her firearm for her stun gun, was freed from prison Monday, officials said.

The mother of two served 16 months at the Shakopee Minnesota Correctional Facility after a jury found her guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Ms. Potter, DOC staff and the security of the correctional facility, the DOC commissioner directed that she be released at 4 a.m.,” the prison’s communications director, Andy Skoogman, said in a statement.

Potter, 50, will remain on supervised release until Dec. 21.

KIM POTTER SENTENCING: EX-COP WHO KILLED DAUNTE WRIGHT HIT WITH 16 MONTHS BEHIND BARS

After a routine traffic stop April 11, 2021, Potter tried to arrest Wright on an open warrant for failure to appear on a weapons charge.

She thought he was attempting to flee when she drew her firearm instead of her stun gun in Brooklyn Center – about 15 miles from where George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis.

Judge Regina Chu said at Potter’s sentencing that she was trying to protect a fellow officer on the other side of the car, who could have been dragged and seriously injured when Wright tried to drive off.

Body camera footage of the harrowing encounter captures Potter shouting, “I’ll tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing a single round. “I grabbed the wrong f—ing gun,” she can be heard saying before collapsing on the curb in distress.

Potter’s lawyers described her actions as an “innocent mistake” and called Wright the aggressor.

KIM POTTER TRIAL: DAUNTE WRIGHT VICTIM SHARES IMPACT STATEMENT SHE NEVER HAD A CHANCE TO DELIVER TO HIM

At her sentencing, Potter delivered an emotional apology.

“To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew,” she said as she sobbed.

She then turned directly to Wright’s mother. “Katie, I understand a mother’s love, and I am sorry I broke your heart. My heart is broken for all of you,” said Potter, who had a spotless record during her 26 years as an officer.

Wright’s family pushed for the maximum of over eight years.

Chu handed down the 16-month sentence – significantly below the state guideline minimum of a little over six years.

The jurist said Potter was clearly remorseful. “She showed that today, she showed that when it happened,” the judge said, fighting back tears. “She never intended to hurt anyone.”

Wright’s killing occurred just days before ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Floyd in May 2020 in the same courthouse where Potter was tried.

KIM POTTER TRIAL: DEFENSE RESTS CASE AFTER FORMER MINNEAPOLIS-AREA POLICE OFFICER WRAPS EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY

“This is not a cop found guilty of murder for using his knee to pin down a person for 9 1/2 minutes as he gasped for air,” said Chu, comparing Potter and Chauvin’s conduct. “This is a cop who made a tragic mistake.”

Wright, the father of a young boy, had a pending robbery case when he was killed for allegedly pointing a pistol at a young woman’s face and strangling her in an attempt to steal $820.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.