Ex-fianc?e of Texas man accused of helping to murder his baby’s mother in 2020

The former fianc?e of a Rowlett, Texas man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2020 was arrested and charged with helping to orchestrate the brutal crime.

Holly Ann Elkins, the 32-year-old ex-fianc?e of Andrew Charles Beard was indicted in June on conspiracy to stalk, stalking with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury and death, and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas said Elkins was arrested on Thursday in Miami and made her initial appearance in a Miami courtroom the next day.

She is alleged to have helped plot the Oct. 2, 2022 murder of 24-year-old Alyssa Ann Burkett, who is Beard’s ex-girlfriend, with whom he shared a child with.

TEXAS WOMAN KILLED AT HER JOB WAS IN CUSTODY DISPUTE WITH EX

According to the indictment, Elkins and Beard purchased a GPS tracking device during the summer of 2020 and allegedly installed it on Burkett’s vehicle.

On July 25, 2020, the Justice Department claims, Elkins called police, identified herself with a fictitious name and falsely reported that Burkett’s vehicle was driving dangerously.

TEXAS MAN SHOOTS, KILLS 2, ALLEGEDLY DEFENDING HIMSELF AT ATM: ‘ROBBERY THAT DIDN’T GO WELL FOR ROBBERS’

Nearly a month later, Elkins allegedly reported that Burkett’s mother assaulted her.

The indictment also alleges that on Sept. 2, 2020, Elkins and Beard placed illegal drugs and a pistol with a scratched off serial number in the trunk of Burkett’s vehicle.

Elkins is accused of texting Beard a photo of Burkett’s license plate, so he could call police using a fake name and report that Burkett was selling drugs out of the vehicle.

EL PASO SHOOTING: AT LEAST 6 INJURED AFTER GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT UNDERAGE HOUSE PARTY IN TEXAS

The two suspects allegedly purchased a van on Sept. 13, and the next day, Elkins purchased makeup for Beard’s disguise. On Sept. 19, the Justice Department said, they bought shotgun shells and a knife.

When the crime took place on Oct. 2, Beard put on black face and shot Burkett in the head as she sat in her vehicle in the parking lot at her place of employment.

Burkett was able to get out of the vehicle, and Beard stabbed her 13 times before fleeing the scene. Burkett died in the parking lot.

While the murder took place, Elkins remained at Beard’s home with his child, the Justice Department claims, and a few days after the murder when detectives questioned Beard, he claimed he was at the home when the crime took place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beard pleaded guilty to cyberstalking with a dangerous weapon that resulted in death, as well as discharging a firearm during a crime. He is currently serving a 43-year sentence.

If Elkins is found guilty, she could face up to two consecutive life sentences in a federal prison.