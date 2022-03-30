Event planner Lauren Pazienza’s mom bailed her out with a $500K check: Records

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City event planner Lauren Pazienza’s mom wrote a $500,000 check Friday to bail her out of jail after she was busted for allegedly shoving an elderly Broadway singing coach resulting in her death, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Pazienza, 26, was arrested last week for what authorities called the unprovoked attack on 87-year-old Barbara Gustern in Chelsea. A judge ordered her held on $500,000 cash over $1,000,000 bond.

Caroline Pazienza, a personal trainer, forked over a $500,000 check from Apple Bank at Rikers Island Friday morning after her daughter spent three days locked up at the infamous city jail, according to a bail receipt.

“That money is not only her immediate family’s money – many people participated in raising those funds,” said Pazienza’s criminal defense lawyer, Arthur Aidala. “It shows the support Lauren has from her family and friends.”

Her father, Dan Pazienza, runs a successful cesspool service company, and her parents live in Port Jefferson, an upscale suburb in Long Island. Aidala previously said that Pazienza is not the spoiled rich girl that has been portrayed in the media.

The Fashion Institute of Technology graduate faces one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault for the violent outburst that allegedly killed the beloved vocal instructor. Gustern had worked with numerous celebrities, including Debbie Harry of “Blondie.”

An eyewitness told police that Pazienza strode across the street, allegedly called Gustern a “b—-” then pushed her so hard she smacked her head against the pavement, a criminal complaint says.

Pazienza did not know the victim, who suffered a serious brain injury and died days later, according to Manhattan prosecutors.

She was slated to marry fiance Naveen Pereira, an employee at Microsoft, in June. It’s unclear if the couple still plans to go through with the wedding.

If convicted, Pazienza faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25. She’s due back in court April 25.