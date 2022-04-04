Europe pivots to energy independence; Disney stars canceled for cultural views

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ENERGY INDEPENDENCE – Swaths of Europe are rushing to secure their energy independence and spur an energy revolution after natural gas powerhouse Russia invaded Ukraine. The Netherlands, France, Poland, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy are all ramping up their energy sectors, including by expanding their wind, solar and nuclear energy options. Continue reading …

BLUE TO RED – Eli Bremer, a former Olympian and Colorado Senate candidate, said the transgender sports issue – in particular, Lia Thomas – may prove vital in turning a mostly blue state red. Continue reading …

ANTHEM PROTEST? – South Carolina’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks were not on the court for the National Anthem before the game against Louisville. Continue reading …

FOOD SUPPLY DEVASTATED – Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue warned that the war between Russia and Ukraine is having a “devastating effect” on the global food supply. Continue reading …

OBAMACARE REDUX – Former President Barack Obama will head to the White House Tuesday, when he will join President Biden and Vice President Harris for a health care event. Continue reading …

WHAT IS A WOMAN? – A handful of Biden administration federal agencies were unable to define the meaning of the word “woman.” Continue reading …

POLITICIZING TRAGEDY? – President Biden addressed the horrific shooting in Sacramento, urging Congress to pass gun control restrictions in the wake of the tragedy. Continue reading …

‘LARGELY IRRELEVANT’ – Axios reporter Hans Nichols said Biden’s economic accomplishments were “largely irrelevant” with inflation at a 40-year-high. Continue reading …

CONSTITUTION NOT ‘TRASH’ – Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson took a swipe at The Nation’s Elie Mystal when asked about his comments about the Constitution during her confirmation process. Continue reading …

PUBLIC RECKONING – A Sunday editorial in the Washington Post called for a public reckoning over the media’s handling over the Hunter Biden laptop story. Continue reading …

DEM BLOODBATH – Liberal networks are fretting that the GOP will triumph over Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections. Continue reading …

STEFANIK’S TAKE – Rep. Elise Stefanik condemned Vladimir Putin and advocated for the U.S. to send more weapons and munitions to Ukrainians. Continue reading …

DIRE WARNING – Rapidan Energy President Bob McNally told CNN that tapping oil reserves won’t lower gas prices and that the U.S. could be “in trouble” if we don’t replenish. Continue reading …

FLA. BILL ‘ABSURD’? – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill as “absurd,” saying it would not have been passed in his state. Continue reading …

HILLARY’S POV – Hillary Clinton praised the job President Biden has done in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while asserting that there is more the U.S. should be doing. Continue reading …

BANKRUPT AMERICA – Biden’s budget sends the message that America doesn’t care about the fiscal sanity and economic strength on which our national security depends, Nikki Haley says. Continue reading …

TREY GOWDY – Fox host responded to Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s claim that he witnessed Washington elites engage in hard drug use and solicit attendees for orgies. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – Fox host blamed the “corrupt, opportunistic” media for covering up the Hunter Biden laptop story, and called for a special counsel to investigate the Biden family. Continue reading …

ARTHUR HERMAN – The coordinated de facto alliance of China, Iran and Russia, is set on destabilizing the world from Ukraine and Taiwan to Arabian Peninsula. Continue reading …

MICHAEL MCGONIGLE – Without Reagan surviving attempt on his life in 1981, there would have been no independent Ukraine in 1991 – and no President Zelenskyy. Continue reading …

GRAMMY PLEA – Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a virtual appearance during the ceremonies and asked viewers to tell the story of Ukraine’s invasion. Continue reading …

CAREER IN JAVA – A Navy veteran and firefighter in Illinois who started his own coffee company has recently left the fire service to focus full-time on his business.Continue reading …

ON THE OUTS WITH THE MOUSE – Some pretty big Disney stars have been canceled over their cultural views over the last several years. Continue reading …

CHAMPIONSHIP MONDAY – The NCAA men’s basketball national championship will feature two of the top schools in the history of the game in Kansas and North Carolina. Continue reading …

SMITH DROPPED – Recent reports have surfaced that David Leitch withdrew from an upcoming Netflix film starring Will Smith a week before the Oscars. Continue reading …

“The media here during the last election, when they were confronted with a true story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, … the media covered it up.”

– MARK LEVIN

