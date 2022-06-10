Ethan Liming death: Akron Police say teen, 17, was ‘assaulted’ following water gun incident

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Ohio are now offering a $30,000 reward for information surrounding the death of Ethan Liming, a 17-year-old who died last week in an elementary school parking lot after becoming involved in an altercation that police believe was sparked by the use of a water gun.

The incident happened around 10:46 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, near the basketball courts of the I Promise School in Akron, according to police. Officials say Liming died after suffering a blunt force head injury and as of Friday, no arrests have been made.

“Ethan Liming was a young man with a full life ahead of him, and that bright future was senselessly taken from him in the most brutal of ways,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a statement. “This type of violence in our community has ripple effects that touch each person, including myself, in profound ways, and I know the city of Akron is in mourning because of this tremendous loss.”

Akron Police are still investigating Liming’s death, but said “in the moments leading up to the incident, one or more occupants in [Liming’s] vehicle were riding around the surrounding area shooting a SPLATRBALL Water Bead Blaster at objects and possibly unsuspecting people.

PHILADELPHIA MASS SHOOTING: TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED ON MURDER CHARGES

“A short time later, the group of teens pulled into the property at 400 W. Market Street and drove in the direction of the basketball court,” the statement continued. “The teens then appeared to have targeted or approached the subjects who were on the court and fired the gel soft gun at them.”

“The collective actions of the teens in the car appear to have unfortunately provoked the altercation,” it added.

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said during a press conference Wednesday that Liming was found unresponsive when police arrived and efforts by first responders to save him proved unsuccessful. Liming was pronounced dead at the scene.

In describing the events unfold, Mylett said at least two individuals in Liming’s vehicle got outside and began firing the water gun toward four people playing basketball on the school’s court.

That group ran away before all six eventually converged back at the vehicle, where Liming was “assaulted and a fight ensues,” according to Mylett.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“At the conclusion of it, Ethan Liming is dead,” he added.

Police say they are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for Liming’s death.