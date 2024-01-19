Escaped Tennessee child rape suspect turns himself in after 45 minutes in freezing cold, police say

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A child rape suspect in Tennessee proved to be no match for bitterly cold weather, and spent less than an hour on the run from police before turning himself in, authorities said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, 20-year-old Demarkus Davis was being transported Jan. 14 to the county jail in a police car when he managed to escape while handcuffed.

A bulletin was distributed by police to locate the suspect, who was only wearing jeans and a gray hoodie at the time of his escape.

BODY OF TENNESSEE HIKER MISSING IN SUBZERO TEMPS RECOVERED BELOW 700-FOOT BLUFF

After approximately 45 minutes of trudging through the cold conditions, Davis concluded that it was better to be locked up than to be frozen.

HAWAII HIKERS RESCUED, CITED AFTER RUNNING OUT OF FOOD AND WATER ON MAUNA LOA VOLCANO AMID WINTER WEATHER

Law enforcement said that the 20-year-old flagged down a passing car and turned himself in to authorities.

He is currently being held on a $76,000 bond.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to court records, the rape charges were filed following an incident on April 1, 2022.