Escaped murderer arrested while walking along Florida interstate: police

An escaped murderer out of Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking along I-75 in Charlotte County, Florida.

Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder, the Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

Troopers spotted Moret around 6 a.m. Saturday, FOX 13 Tampa reports.

A trooper learned of Moret’s active warrant for escaping by running a wants and warrants check.

FLORIDA SHERIFF’S OFFICE MAKES RECORD FENTANYL BUST, ARRESTS 3 PEOPLE TRAFFICKING DRUGS SENT FROM MEXICO

Moret was arrested without incident and taken to the Charlotte County Jail to await extradition to Georgia.

DRUG DEALER ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH FLORIDA MAN’S FENTANYL OVERDOSE DEATH

Moret escaped from the Valdosta Transitional Center, according to WCTV. Georgia Department of Corrections records obtained by the TV station say Moret is serving time for murder and armed robbery dating back to the 1970s. He is also reported to have two prior escape convictions from 1976 and 1985.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia DOC has issued a statewide be on the lookout, or BOLO, order for Moret on Friday.