Epstein ex Maxwell isolated after prison staffer gets virus

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is in quarantine at a Brooklyn federal jail after a staff member there tested positive for COVID-19, prosecutors confirmed Monday.

Prosecutors told a judge that Maxwell, 58, was put in isolation on Wednesday as a precaution despite her testing negative. They said the staff member who tested positive works in the area of the Brooklyn jail where Maxwell is housed.

Maxwell is not exhibiting symptoms and will be tested again at the conclusion of the two-week quarantine.

The government said she will not be able to meet with her lawyers during quarantine as she prepares for a July trial on charges alleging she recruited three teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the 1990s. But she will be able to continue to review trial materials 13 hours a day, more than any other inmate, prosecutors wrote.

Maxwell has been held without bail since her July arrest. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

