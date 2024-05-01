Emory University police arrest convicted felon who crossed state lines to join anti-Israel protests

Police at Emory University in Georgia have announced the arrest of a “convicted felon who crossed state lines to come to campus” to participate in anti-Israel demonstrations.

Derek Zika, of Statesville, North Carolina, a city outside of Charlotte, was carrying knives and pepper spray when he was taken into custody at the Emory Quad on Sunday afternoon, the University’s police department says.

The day before, Zika had given a speech in which he said anyone on campus who tries to de-escalate tensions is “selling out the people of Gaza,” according to The Emory Wheel student newspaper.

“You are fighting a war,” Zika reportedly added. “Fight to win.”

Zika has been charged with criminal trespass, obstructing a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon in a school safety zone, criminal trespass and crossing state lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs. Jail records indicated Wednesday that he has since bonded out.

“Police obtained a search warrant and inspected Zika’s vehicle Monday evening. Inside the vehicle police found an axe, a hatchet and two knives in a bag with survival gear,” police said in a statement.

“Emory Police Chief Burt Buchtinec thanks community members who alerted the department to the individual being on campus,” the statement added.

Emory University in Atlanta said last Thursday that 28 people were arrested during a demonstration at the Emory Quad.

Emory University also said Sunday that its police department “issued criminal trespass warnings to six individuals suspected of committing recent acts of vandalism on campus” and “confirmed that none of these individuals are affiliated with Emory.”

A Facebook post from Sarah Kirkman, the District Attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties in North Carolina – where Statesville is located – said an individual with the name of Derek Zika pleaded guilty in felony district court in December to burning personal property and received a four to 14-month suspended sentence.

Her office and the Emory Police Department did not immediately respond Wednesday morning to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, Emory Police says it has increased officer patrols and added more lighting and security cameras on campus as part of their efforts to “further enhance the safety of our community.”