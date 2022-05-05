Emily Rogers case: Wisconsin woman missing for over a week found dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Police Department announced Thursday night that Emily Rogers, the 23-year-old who has been missing for over a week, has been found dead.

In a press release, the police department said that Rogers was found on Thursday afternoon in St. Francis, Wisconsin.

“The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is thankful for all the community members that volunteered to search for Emily Rogers along with MPD. Unfortunately, Emily Rogers was found deceased this afternoon in St. Francis. This remains an open and ongoing investigation. Multiple suspects are in custody related to this investigation. The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Emily Rogers that are impacted by this tragedy,” the press release states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

