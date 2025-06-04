Elon Musk takes swipe at Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ and more top headlines

​

1. Elon Musk warns of nation’s plunge ‘into debt slavery’ due to excessive spending

2. Navy ship to be renamed as part of Pentagon’s ‘warrior culture’ shift

3. Washington authorities searching for father after 3 girls found dead near truck

SANCTUARY NO MORE – New police chief aligns with mayor on immigration enforcement in major US city. Continue reading …

PALM BEACH BREACH – Secret Service detains man with ortedlyrep unusual motives at Trump’s Florida resort. Continue reading …

QUIET GAMBLE – Defense opts not to call Karen Read in murder trial as damaging interview clips play. Continue reading …

LEGAL CLASH – Diddy’s defense attorney challenges government’s narrative in high-stakes federal trial. Continue reading …

FOOD SUPPLY THREAT – Chinese nationals charged with smuggling potential agroterrorism pathogen into US. Continue reading …

‘CAN’T FIX STUPID’ – DNC effort to troll Trump with taco truck backfires as conservatives erupt. Continue reading …

‘UTTERLY INSANE’ – Dem governor vetoes bill aimed at blocking Chinese land buys near military sites. Continue reading …

BIASED MEMOS – Senator challenges FBI’s claims as new documents reveal broader probe into Catholics. Continue reading …

POWER PLAY – Rising star Dem known for taking on Elon Musk vies for Oversight Committee post. Continue reading …

POT, MEET KETTLE – CNN’s Tapper rips media smear campaign against Hur, WSJ report on Biden decline. Continue reading …

DEAL DISRUPTER – CBS anchor Margaret Brennan’s latest dust-up with administration official adds to Trump lawsuit drama. Continue reading …

‘WORST-KEPT SECRET’ – Late-night host laughs off Biden cover-up as a major political scandal. Continue reading …

PLEDGE PERVERSION – Michael Moore wants alternative national pledge to ‘fix’ and ‘end the madness.’ Continue reading …

TIFFANY JUSTICE – Founding Fathers understood parental rights are natural rights. Trump knows it, too. Continue reading …

RICHARD FOWLER – Educational Choice for Children Act: A tax break for the rich, not a lifeline for students. Continue reading …

‘HIGHLY REVERED’ – Couple unearths Ancient Roman rarity during volunteer dig at tourist site. Continue reading …

FUELING LONGEVITY – Carbohydrates and fiber linked to healthier aging in some groups. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on legendary landmarks and fruitful facts. Take the quiz here …

BEST ON ICE – Oilers eye revenge, Panthers look to repeat in Stanley Cup final. Continue reading …

MAKING ROUNDS – AI robots could change hospitals and nursing homes forever. See video …

KAYLEIGH MCENANY – Liberal media has backed themselves into a corner. See video …

TOM HOMAN – Every day of success under Trump proves Biden admin lied to Americans. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today’s in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out …



What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

