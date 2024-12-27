Elon Musk says US needs many hypersonic missiles, long-range drones: ‘Anything manned will die very fast’

Business titan Elon Musk asserted that the U.S. needs a significant stockpile of hypertonic missiles and long-range air and sea drones.

“America needs a large quantity of long-range drones (air, surface water & submarine) and hypersonic missiles. Anything manned will die very fast in a drone war,” Musk declared Thursday in a post on X.

The comments complimented comments he made in a tweet last month: “Future wars are all about drones & hypersonic missiles. Fighter jets piloted by humans will be destroyed very quickly,” he opined.

ELON MUSK COMBATS ANTI-IMMIGRATION SENTIMENT IN POSTS DECRYING ‘DIRE SHORTAGE’ OF TECH TALENT

Musk has specifically targeted F-35 fighter jet, calling it “a s— design.”

“The F-35 design was broken at the requirements level, because it was required to be too many things to too many people. This made it an expensive & complex jack of all trades, master of none. Success was never in the set of possible outcomes. And manned fighter jets are obsolete in the age of drones anyway. Will just get pilots killed,” he declared in a post in November.

In another post last month, he exclaimed, “Some US weapons systems are good, albeit overpriced, but please, in the name of all that is holy, let us stop the worst military value for money in history that is the F-35 program!”

AMERICA NEEDS DRONES AND THE F-35 TO WIN THE NEXT WAR

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Musk, along with former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, to spearhead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an unofficial effort to expose government waste and advocate for spending cuts.

Musk has been sounding the alarm about the nation’s profligate spending.

“Terrifying [to be honest],” he wrote last month regarding America’s massive national debt.

RAND PAUL SUGGESTS REPLACING MIKE JOHNSON WITH ELON MUSK AS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The national debt exceeds $36.1 trillion, according to fiscaldata.treasury.gov.

“We either fix this or go de facto bankrupt,” Musk warned in a post on Thursday.