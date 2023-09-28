Elon Musk says he supports a border wall and that migrants must have a ‘shred of evidence’ to receive asylum

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that he supports a border wall, saying migrants need to produce a “shred of evidence” to receive asylum in the United States.

“We actually do need a wall, and we need to require people to have some shred of evidence to claim asylum to enter, as everyone is doing that,” Musk said in a X post on Wednesday evening.

The owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X — formerly known as Twitter — argued that gaining asylum status after illegally crossing the southern border is as easy as a quick Google search.

“It’s a hack that you can literally Google to know exactly what to say!” he added.

In the previous thread, Musk jumped into the conversation about Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy discussing the border crisis amid the impending government shutdown.

“But if you paid attention last night to what happened to the border yesterday, 11,000 people came across illegally. That’s 50,000 in just the last five days,” McCarthy told reporters. “And you’ve got the governor of New York and the governor of Massachusetts declaring a state of emergency. The president can take action, the presidency can do something here that would really us keep the government open but at the same time secure our border.”

ELON MUSK TO VISIT SOUTHERN BORDER IN TEXAS AS MIGRANT NUMBERS HIT NEW RECORDS

Musk replied to the video, saying that the border crisis is “not a partisan issue.”

“The (USA) border needs to be secured. This is not a partisan issue — even the elected Democrat Party leaders of New York are saying this is a severe crisis,” Musk said.

“Will find out more when I visit Eagle Pass maybe as soon as tomorrow,” he concluded, hinting to his promised visit to the border.

Musk’s comments come after he announced his visit to the southern border to Eagle Pass, Texas, in the coming days.

In a post early Tuesday morning, he wrote that he had spoken to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, about the crisis and how it was a “serious issue.”

ELON MUSK ACCUSES MEDIA OF IGNORING BORDER CRISIS BECAUSE THEY WERE ‘INSTRUCTED NOT TO COVER IT’

“They are being overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers — just hit an all-time high and still growing!” he said. “Am going to visit Eagle Pass later this week to see what’s going on for myself.”

It comes as migrant numbers have surged after a brief lull in the early summer. Numbers rocketed in July and August, with the more than 230,000 encounters at the border, marking the highest August on record.

Those numbers look set to be even higher in September, with footage of droves of migrants flooding into Eagle Pass. The crisis have forced border authorities to shut down bridges and surge resources to the area in an effort to cope.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw contributed to this report.