Elon Musk is ‘untrustworthy and brilliant,’ Americans weigh in on Twitter buy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the wake of news Elon Musk is buying Twitter, Americans in Washington D.C. told Fox News they are unsure if the move will help or hinder free speech.

“I think that will squelch some freedom of speech,” one woman in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. told Fox News. “When you have one person mostly in charge they tend to dictate what the parameters are and I don’t think that’s right.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk closed a deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion dollars on Monday. Musk has been a critic of Twitter’s censorship policies.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement released by Twitter. Musk says he plans to enhance the platform with “new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spambots, and authenticating all humans.”

ELON MUSK TAKES TO TWITTER TO EXPLAIN WHAT FREE SPEECH MEANS

Patty, who spoke with Fox News, said Musk has used Twitter before to go after people he doesn’t like. She fears he might be buying it “so he can say whatever he wants.”

Another man said he thinks Elon Musk buying Twitter “sets a dangerous precedent.”

“I don’t think it’s in the country’s best interest to have wealthy billionaires being able to buy companies such as Twitter that has a global reach,” he added.

“I don’t really trust Elon Musk, although I think he’s a brilliant guy,” one man told Fox News, adding he is “uncertain” about the impact Musk’s ownership could have on the people using Twitter.

“Untrustworthy and brilliant” he added, aren’t “necessarily incompatible.”

A man named Darrell told Fox News he supports Elon Musk buying Twitter, “as long as he doesn’t let Donald Trump use it.”

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday that he would not be returning to Twitter, choosing to use his TRUTH Social platform instead.

HOLLYWOOD REACTS TO ELON MUSK’S TWITTER PURCHASE FOR $44 BILLION

Another woman said Twitter will be worse for free speech once Elon Musk takes over.

“He seems to have a wishy-washy version of what free speech is,” the woman told Fox News, adding that it will be “his version” of free speech.

Musk said he hopes even his worst critics will remain on Twitter.

“I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” according to a post from his Twitter account.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A woman named Brittany said she hopes Elon Musk will bring Twitter back to “a less censored” platform, allowing “everyone to say what they want to say with no holds barred.”

“I think free speech is important and that’s what he stands for,” she added.