Elon Musk exposes ‘secret closet’ full of ‘stay woke’ t-shirts at Twitter HQ

Elon Musk is clearing house at Twitter.

After cutting most of the company’s staff, then applauding the exodus of “woke” journalists from the social media platform, now he is physically removing “woke” t-shirts from Twitter’s headquarters.

On Tuesday, Musk posted a video of him and another person finding an entire “secret closet” full of shirts that read: #StayWoke.

“Here we are at the [merchandise] thing and there’s an entire closet full of hashtag woke,” Musk said.

DONALD TRUMP REACTS AFTER ELON MUSK REINSTATES HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT, ENDING LIFETIME BAN

An unidentified person off-camera added: “A secret closet.”

In the aftermath of Musk’s purchase of Twitter, several users criticized his push to allow “free speech” on the platform, as they claimed it would allow discrimination, insults, and fake news to flourish.

Others criticized Musk’s unbanning of prominent users like former President Donald Trump and the satirical website Babylon Bee.

ELON MUSK MOCKS MEDIA CLAIMING NEUTRALITY AFTER TAKEOVER FREAKOUT: ‘WILL HAVE TO FACT-CHECK THAT’

He also cut over 75% of the staff and required those that remained to sign a pledge to work harder than ever to drastically change Twitter.

These policy changes, among others to the company and platform, also caused an exodus of “hall monitor” journalists to Mastodon, a rival social media platform that allows users to create their own mini social media feeds.

Musk, responding to a tweet, joked he was glad the overly critical journalists had departed.

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver initially wrote: “Mastodon seems like a honeytrap for hall-monitor personality types. Honestly if Elon gets all the hall monitors to migrate to Mastodon that might be his greatest contribution toward the betterment of humanity.”

ELON MUSK CHEERS WOKE JOURNALIST MIGRATION FROM TWITTER: ‘JUDGY HALL MONITORS STAY ON OTHER PLATFORMS’

Musk swiftly responded to Silver’s post, seemingly approving the move. “What could be more fun than a social network consisting entirely of hall monitors!?” he asked

In a separate tweet, he added: “Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms – please, I’m begging u.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several of these journalists and others have left Twitter over its directional change as well as believing it may not survive too many changes too soon and could ultimately shut down. CBS News announced Friday that it would be leaving Twitter due to this alleged “uncertainty,” though it returned less than 48 hours later.

In a tweet later Tuesday evening, Musk taunted his critics that predicted Twitter would soon collapse.

“Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something … ?” he asked in a tweet.

Fox News’ Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.