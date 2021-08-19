Thousands of mourners attended or watched the funeral service on Thursday for fallen Chicago police officer Ella French, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Loved ones, colleagues and public officials gathered for the 10 a.m. service at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, which was also livestreamed on the Chicago Police Department’s social media platforms.

A sea of officers in their dress blue uniforms formed outside St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel as mourners — including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, former Mayor Richard M. Daley, and top department officials and friends and family — filed slowly inside to remember Officer Ella French. Cardinal Blase Cupich delivered the homily at the funeral Mass.

Outside, a large American flag waved from atop the ladders of Chicago Fire Department trucks.