Thousands of mourners attended or watched the funeral service on Thursday for fallen Chicago police officer Ella French, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop earlier this month. Loved ones, colleagues and public officials gathered for the 10 a.m. service at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, which was also livestreamed on the Chicago Police Department’s social media platforms. A sea of officers in their dress blue uniforms formed outside St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel as mourners — including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, former Mayor Richard M. Daley, and top department officials and friends and family — filed slowly inside to remember Officer Ella French. Cardinal Blase Cupich delivered the homily at the funeral Mass. Outside, a large American flag waved from atop the ladders of Chicago Fire Department trucks.

The line of mourners entering the church walked past a photo of the smiling French with her dress gloves and baton. The ceremony began about 30 minutes late to accommodate the hundreds of others still waiting in line when the scheduled start time, 10 a.m., arrived.

As happens whenever an officer is killed in the line of duty, the green uniforms of the Illinois State Police, the white hats worn by members of the Chicago Fire Department, and uniforms from departments across the state and beyond were in attendance.

On Wednesday afternoon, thousands visited the same South Side church to pay their respects during the afternoon visitation.



And during a vigil on Tuesday, the 29-year-old officer’s brother, Andrew French, described how his sister “loved hard and she loved this city.”

“She loved everything about it except for the nasty parts that we all know,” Andrew French said. “And she made a point of becoming a police officer to try and change those things.”

French is the first member of the department to be killed in the line of duty in nearly three years. She is the fifth female member of the department to die in the line of duty and the first since 1988 — three years before French was born.

Though she is the first officer to be fatally shot in Chicago this year, she was just one of nearly 40 officers who have been fired upon — 11 of whom have been struck by bullets.

French was killed and another officer was critically injured on Aug. 7 when a man riding in a vehicle that the officers had pulled over because of an expired license plate opened fire.

The suspect in the shooting, 21-year-old Monty Morgan, was shot in the abdomen by a third officer. He was later charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder.

His brother, 22-year-old Eric Morgan, who prosecutors have said was driving the vehicle, was also arrested. He faces gun charges and an obstruction of justice charge. Both were being held in Cook County Jail without bail.

A third man accused of acting as a straw purchaser to buy the gun that was used to kill French faces federal gun charges.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press.