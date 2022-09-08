Eliza Fletcher murder: Chicago-area mayor rips Democrat bail reform to let kidnapping suspects out on $0 bail

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The shocking murder of mommy jogger Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, is sounding the alarm to Democratic-led bail reform measures elsewhere in the country, as a new law to take effect at the start of 2023 in Illinois will allow defendants accused of kidnappings to be released without bail.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Thursday, Chicago-area Mayor Keith Pekau called out the Democratic-led state legislature for passing what’s been dubbed the 2021 SAFE-T Act to enact “extensive reform impacting many areas of the criminal justice system” at the start of 2023.

Pekau, a Republican leading the city of Orland Park, Illinois, said the 780-page bill was passed “in the middle of the night, with just 40 minutes of debate” and was purposely designed by Democrats to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, after the midterm election knowing what it will do to escalate crime.

“There’s a reason why they passed it last year and put it into effect January 20, 2023, because it was after the election because they know what’s coming,” Pekau said. “You’re hearing all of the bells and whistles being and the alarms being rung right now. But we’ve been talking about this for a year and a half. It’s just getting closer and closer. So everyone’s getting louder in hopes that we can just we can turn this absolutely asinine policy back.”

In response to the murder of Fletcher, allegedly killed by Cleotha Abston Henderson, who has a violent criminal past, including a history of kidnapping, Pekau said he felt compelled to speak out against the 2021 SAFE-T Act. He said it will allow suspects charged with kidnapping – as well as second-degree murder, drug-induced homicide, aggravated battery, burglary, robbery and arson – to be released on $0.

“We already have this problem a little bit in Cook County, where they’re letting violent criminals out on low bail or no bail. And you’ve what’s happening in Chicago with crime and how much crime has spiked because of it,” Pekau told Fox News Digital. “Like that policy on steroids is what this is. And it will be completely statewide and it’s a law. So it’s not like the police can do anything.”

Pekau said the law also deems that law enforcement cannot launch an investigation into someone violating ankle monitoring for 48 hours, allowing suspects a two-day start to potentially commit more crimes.

“I’m fearful that we’ll see all kinds of events. It could be kidnapping, it could be assaults. We’ll see these things repeatedly over and over again. But think of the next logical step is that when people,” Pekau said. “All are being protected by police. Any longer because the police’s hands are tied by this law. They’re going to take the law into their own hands. They’re going to take their own safety into their own hands. Is that really what we want to see? So if you play this board, you know, you’re really leaning towards anarchy… That’s not a recipe for a very civil society.”

Pekau specifically called out state Sen. Mike Hastings, a Democrat, who voted for the act, and in doing so, “put our residents in jeopardy,” as well as Democratic Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker for signing it. He also had a message for Fletcher’s family after the school teacher’s tragic slaying.

“Obviously, it’s extremely sad, and it’s really unacceptable to have people who are predators that we know are predators out on the loose and be let you,” Pekau said. “It’s really unacceptable… Our heart goes out to victims of any crime, but particularly something like this is just devastating for the family. And, you know, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”