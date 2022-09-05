Eliza Fletcher abduction: suspect faces new charges; heavy police presence seen near creek as search continues

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Days after the abduction of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, a heavy police presence was spotted Monday afternoon near a creek approximately six miles from where she was last seen.

Fox News observed around 14 police cars coming out of an area leading to the Nonconnah Creek. Police would not confirm if the heavy police presence was related to the Fletcher investigation but said they are continuing to search at “various locations.”



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



Meanwhile, Fletcher’s alleged abductor, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, is facing new charges on Monday, including identity theft, of property, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

U.S. Marshals arrested Abston on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit. Police also linked the vehicle they believed was used in the kidnapping to a person at a residence where Abston was staying.

While Fletcher has not been found, Memphis police said in the affidavit they believe she was seriously injured in the abduction, which was caught on surveillance video. Authorities have said Fletcher, 34, was jogging around 4 a.m. on Friday when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home that morning.

Online court records do not show if Abston has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf. An arraignment has been set for Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist. The family has released a video statement asking for help in finding Fletcher and offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.