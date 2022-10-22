Eleven injured in Louisiana fraternity house shooting, 2 arrested during university homecoming weekend

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, authorities have arrested two people after an early Friday shooting at a fraternity house just off the Southern University campus left 11 victims injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) on Friday announced the arrests of Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, in connection with the shooting at the university’s Kappa Alpha Psi house on Harding Boulevard with the help of the U.S. Marshal Task Force.

“While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence,” Southern University said in a Friday statement. “We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts. Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend.”

Police believe the incident was isolated and said there was no threat to the community on Friday morning after the shooting.

A Baton Rouge police spokesperson said the shooting appears to have happened at an annual party called the “Kappa Luau” hosted by the fraternity.

The annual party also ended in gunfire in 2018, when basketball player Wayde Sims was shot dead.

Stansbury and Moss are both charged with 11 counts each of being accessories to attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, according to BRPD.

Southern University’s homecoming football game against Virginia-Lynchburg begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities are asking any witness or party attendees with photos, videos, or information related to this incident to contact BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.