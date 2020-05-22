Elderly tortoise up for adoption in Massachusetts after owner dies of coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An elderly tortoise with a penchant for fruit salad and dandelions is looking for a home after her previous owner recently passed away from the coronavirus.

Ms. Jennifer was brought to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) on May 9 following her owner’s hospitalization. She’s since been showered with affection and lots of vegetables from staffers to make life a little easier.

“Now, with no home to go back to, Ms. Jennifer needs a hero more than ever,” the adoption agency said in a statement.

Her owner “absolutely doted” on her, the MSPCA said, including scheduling her for wellness checkups, bringing her along on errands and showing her off to friends.

Ms. Jennifer celebrated her 53rd birthday on Wednesday. The MSPCA threw her a party complete with time outside and, of course, fruit salad.

“We like to think she knows the attention is for her, and that she feels the love and support of all of us taking care of her,” said Victoria Odynsky, manager of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center.

The reptile, which weight 4 pounds and measures the size of a plate, is perfect for a reptile or turtle enthusiast, the agency said.

She might be the oldest animal the center has ever been charged with adopting, it said. Unfortunately, the global pandemic has resulted in an uptick in animals being turned over for adoption from pet owners who have died, fell ill or are too financially strapped to care for them, Odynsky said.

As of Thursday, the agency had received 400 inquiries about Ms. Jennifer, MSPCA spokesperson Rob Halpin told Fox News.

Anyone interested in adopting Ms. Jennifer can email [email protected] for more information.