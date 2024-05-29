Elderly ‘serial slingshot shooter’ nabbed after terrorizing neighbors for a decade: police

An 81-year-old man was arrested near Los Angeles Thursday after neighbors complained of being victimized by a “serial slingshot shooter” for nearly a decade.

Azusa police said Prince Raymond King was arrested during a search warrant of the neighborhood where neighbors complained of a “quality of life issue.”

Investigators learned that over the course of nine to 10 years, dozens of residents were victimized by someone who broke windows, windshields and nearly hit people with ball bearings.

During a search of King’s residence, ball bearings and a slingshot were recovered, Azusa police said.

Los Angeles County jail records list an inmate named “Prince Raymond King,” age 81, who was arrested and booked last Thursday.

He remains in custody with no bail.

A mugshot was not available.

Azusa is about 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.