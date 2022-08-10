Elderly man defending NYC laundromat from hammer-wielding detergent bandit caught on cam

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Police department is looking for a hammer-wielding detergent bandit accused of hitting a 70-year-old laundromat employee.

The suspect went into the Brooklyn business just before 5 a.m. Aug. 4, police say.

Surveillance video shows the man approach the back of the business and attempt to remove detergent being sold at the location without paying for the items.

The elderly employee then approaches the suspect when the robber used a hammer that reportedly belonged to the business to hit the employee approximately four times in the head.

The suspect loses some of the items he attempted to steal during the struggle with the employee, and takes off in an unknown direction with the hammer.

Emergency medical services treated the victim’s lacerations to his head, FOX 5 New York reports.

NYPD released video of the attack in hope someone knows the identity of the attacker. Anyone with tips on the incident is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or submit a tip online. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered by police.