An elderly New York City man was assaulted in the tony Upper East Side by a stranger who shoved him to the ground, and later appeared to flash a hand signal, just steps from the mayor’s Gracie Mansion, police said.

The 81-year-old victim appeared to be standing on the sidewalk with a dog and talking to someone holding a baby stroller around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2021, when the man approached him, according to video released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday.

The footage shows the stranger walking between the victim and his companion in the area of East 86th Street and Henderson Place and shoving him to the ground before casually walking away. The victim is then seen lying on the pavement for several seconds.

The NYPD footage then cuts to the suspect flashing what appears to be the middle finger, though it is unclear if the hand signal was directed toward his victim.

The octogenarian suffered minor injuries and said he did not need to be taken to the hospital.

NYPD’s Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading police to their suspect.

This assault took place in the New York City Mayor’s backyard, just feet from Gracie Mansion, where then-Mayor Bill de Blasio would have resided at the time. The area is known for multimillion-dollar homes and luxury apartment buildings.

Anyone with information related to the attack is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.