Eight migrants found dead at Texas border, 53 apprehended trying to cross Rio Grande

The bodies of eight migrants were found Thursday, and 53 were apprehended trying to cross the border between Mexico and the United States, including 37 who were rescued while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, authorities said.

Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Del Rio Sector responded to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, where they apprehended the migrants.

Thirty-seven of them were rescued as they tried to cross the river into the United States. During the rescue mission, authorities found eight dead migrants, CBP said.

Two were found by Mexican authorities and another six by American agents. Authorities have partnered with the Eagle Pass Fire Department and Maverick County Sheriff’s Office to search for other victims.

Across the river, Mexican authorities took into custody another 39 people.

The incident comes as migrants continue to approach the border in a dangerous fashion. In June, 53 migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, highlighting the dangerous conditions many face as they try to cross the border illegally.

The dead included a 13-year-old and 14-year-old from Guatemala and two 16-year-olds from Mexico.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, whose district includes much of the border area, criticized President Biden over his failure to visit the border since taking office in 2021.

“53 DEAD in a truck, 53 in a river, countless dead in ditches, gullies and desert throughout #TX23….how many more must die before Biden visits the border?” he tweeted.

As a form of protest, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the busing of migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago in an effort to highlight how overwhelmed Texas border communities have become.

As of Friday, more than 7,600 migrants have been transported to the three cities.

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans–and Americans–at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” Abbott said in a Wednesday statement as migrants were being taken to Chicago.