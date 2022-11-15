East Coast to see rain, snow through mid-week

A storm system moving up the East Coast will bring a mess of rain, wind, ice and snow through Wednesday.

MINNESOTA’S FIRST SNOW FALL OF YEAR WREAKS HAVOC ON ROADS

Light snow will also accumulate over the Midwest and the mid-Missouri Valley.

Arctic air is spreading southward and much of the country will feel the chill over the next few days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Santa Ana winds will return to southern California, prompting high wind alerts where exceptionally strong gusts could be damaging and help spread wildfires.