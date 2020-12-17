East coast digs out from major winter storm

Much of the East Coast is digging out from a major winter storm that dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas.

The Nor’easter brought snow from northern Virginia to parts of New England on Wednesday. It carried on north into the evening sustaining the storm. Snow continued to fall in many parts of the Northeast on Thursday morning.

Power outages were recorded in some areas. Just over 35,000 customers in Virginia were without power, according to the website poweroutage.us.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES ON THE STORM

Some 40 inches of snow were recorded in Litchfield, Pa., and 38 inches and 26 inches were recorded in Apalachin, N.Y., and Binghamton, N.Y., respectively.

At 12:05 a.m. EST on Thursday, 6.5 inches of sleet and snow were recorded in Central Park in New York City, according to the National Weather Service New York.

“This winter storm is greater than the total snow for the 2019-2020 winter season of 4.8′,” it tweeted.

Snow plows and salt spreaders took to the streets of New York City.

POWERFUL WINTER WEATHER BRINGS HEAVY SNOW, STRONG WINDS

In central Pennsylvania, a major pileup left at least two people dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The multi-vehicle crash involved 30 to 60 vehicles and caused multiple injuries, state police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

City officials and FDNY sources said there was also a 20-vehicle pileup in New York City.

Fox News’ Janice Dean, Julia Musto, Michael Ruiz and The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers