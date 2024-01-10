E-bike battery explodes, burns out NYC store: video

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) has released a shocking video showing the moment an e-bike lithium-ion battery catches fire and explodes, burning out a store in Queens.

The CCTV video, which was posted to X yesterday, is taken from inside an e-bike store on Saturday night that is jam-packed full of mopeds. It reveals just how quickly a battery can ignite and turn into a massive fire.

The resulting two-alarm fire at the South Richmond Hill store caused nearly two dozen e-bikes to erupt in flames. The store was closed at the time and no civilians were hurt, although one firefighter suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

“A DVR (digital video recorder) shows smoke coming from the battery – and within 20 seconds – you see a shower of sparks, flames, and explosions,” the FDNY wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

“Just two and a half minutes later, a wall of flames consumes the shop… An upstairs tenant heard three loud pops and smelled smoke. He went downstairs to investigate and saw smoke inside the store.”

The FDNY has long warned New York City residents about the dangers posed by e-bike lithium-ion batteries, and they have been blamed for a dramatic spike in fires.

According to the FDNY, more than 215 fires were caused by lithium-ion batteries in 2022, which resulted in 147 injuries and six deaths across the city.

The FDNY told Fox News Digital that last year’s figures have not yet been finalized, but FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in November that 17 deaths had already been attributed to lithium-ion batteries in 2023 from nearly 240 fires.

“These are incredibly dangerous devices if they are unregulated or used improperly,” Kavanagh said during a public safety in February. “They show an enormous amount of fire when they catch fire — they often present an immediate inability to exit one’s room or one’s apartment or one’s home.”

In a safety manual, the FDNY advises people to never use aftermarket or generic batteries or chargers, never plug batteries into a power strip or overload an outlet and never overcharge or leave batteries charging overnight.

These rechargeable batteries are found in electric bikes and scooters as well as cars, laptops, tablets, phones and common household devices, according to the manual.

New regulations came into effect in the city in September requiring the sale of all battery-powered mobility devices, like electric bicycles and electric scooters, to have certified batteries.