Drunk Delaware man bites police dog ‘multiple times’ attempting to evade cops

A drunk Delaware man bit a police dog “multiple times” as he was resisting arrest early Saturday morning, according to police.

Jamal Wing, 47, allegedly forcibly resisted arrest after State Police pulled him over in a Wilmington parking lot at 1:41 a.m. for speeding on a highway, State Police said in a statement.

Wing exited his Toyota Camry “without being told” and refused commands from troopers to return to his vehicle, police said.

The troopers and a K9 then attempted to detain Wing, who bit the dog in his efforts to evade arrest.

DELAWARE MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE FOR ROLE IN STREET FEUD THAT LED TO WOMAN’S DEATH, SHOOTING OF 6-YEAR-OLD

“Wing continued to resist and bit the DSP K9 multiple times,” police said.

Troopers were eventually able to apprehend Wing, and they reported smelling alcohol on his breath and observed signs of impairment.

Wing suffered multiple injuries in the incident, including a gash above his left eye, and was transported to a hospital for treatment. But once he arrived at the hospital, he continued attempting to escape and assaulted a trooper, which injured the trooper and damaged police property, police said.

DELAWARE AG RULES OFFICERS WERE JUSTIFIED TO USE DEADLY FORCE, WOUND HOME INVASION SUSPECTS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two troopers and the K9 were injured by Wing and required medical evaluation, according to police.

Upon his release from the hospital, Wing was charged with a number of crimes, including two counts of assaulting a police officer, one count of assaulting a law enforcement animal, driving under the influence, two counts of resisting with force or violence, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, failure to have required insurance, speeding in excess of posted limits and duty to sign and carry license.

Wing is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $34,200 cash bond.