Drone mystery: New Jersey homeowners threaten to take matters into their own hands if government doesn’t act

New Jersey residents frustrated with a lack of answers regarding dozens of potential drone sightings in the skies above their homes are threatening to take action on their own if the government doesn’t start providing answers.

James Ward, a Jersey Shore Realtor, shared video on Facebook that he said shows “SUV-size drones” above Island Beach State Park taken Sunday. It’s difficult to judge their size in the clip, which shows a number of lights hovering in the sky.

“Dozens of SUV-size drones in all directions,” the caption says. “Emerging at same time and flying over the ocean and then heading in different directions – what do you think?”

“A good shotgun will fix that problem,” one commenter replied.

“Why hasn’t anyone shot one down to look for a serial number to trace it back to the operator?” another wrote. “I would think that could provide a clue.”

“Semi auto 3 inch magnum 00 buck full choke!” yet another replied.

Experts warn that it is typically illegal to shoot down a drone flying over a property. The Federal Aviation Administration told Forbes in 2016 that shooting down a drone is illegal under the same federal law prohibiting the sabotage of any other aircraft.

FAA regulations also prohibit the unsafe or unauthorized operation of an aircraft — manned or not.

The talk of taking matters into their own hands came after Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, and two Republican congressmen called on the federal government to shoot down any unidentified drones in the area. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been pressing investigators and regulators for answers for weeks.

The source of the drones remains a mystery, and it’s not even clear that all of the flying objects are drones and not manned aircraft. Experts note that the navigation lights are a big hint that whoever’s flying them isn’t trying to keep them hidden.

“Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully,” White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters Thursday.

Many of the reported sightings, however, involve objects that witnesses say look larger than typical retail drones, like the ones spotted above Island Beach State Park.

An Army spokesperson told Fox News Digital Picatinny Arsenal had requested and received a temporary flight restriction until Dec. 26 for its airspace as a result of the abundance of reported drone sightings in the area.

The FAA said it is investigating the reported sightings and also issued a temporary flight restriction for the airspace around the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

“We look into all reports of unauthorized drone operations and investigate when appropriate,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Drone operators who conduct unsafe operations that endanger other aircraft or people on the ground could face fines up to $75,000. In addition, we can suspend or revoke drone operators’ pilot certificates.”

“It is an offense to actually shoot down an aircraft,” said James McDanolds, the program chair at the School of Uncrewed Technology at Sonoran Desert Institute. “There are many people in the past that took matters into their own hands, if you will, and shot down a drone, most of them in a small area, even small drones, and have gotten fines and jail time for doing so.”

Residents and state officials have been seeking answers for weeks since the sightings first began cropping up in mid-November.

State Sen. Joe Pennacchio, a Republican, even sent a letter to President-elect Trump asking the incoming administration to prioritize an investigation into the matter.

“Local, county, and state law enforcement officials are working diligently trying to find answers,” he wrote. “Without these answers we have no idea whether the citizens of our state are safe. Unfortunately, they depend on our federal security agencies for answer and directions. To date, almost a month into their initial sightings no answers have come from those federal agencies.”

In Washington, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was expecting a classified briefing on the drone mystery Thursday.

FBI leaders had few answers at a public hearing earlier this week.

Asked if Americans are “at risk,” FBI Assistant Director of the Critical Incident Response Group Robert Wheeler told Congress, “There is nothing that is known that would lead me to say that, but we just don’t know. And that’s the concerning part.”

A hearing involving the FBI and other law enforcement left state lawmakers unsatisfied earlier this week, with state Rep. Brian Bergen storming out of the meeting and telling NewsNation it was “the biggest waste of five hours in my life.”

“They don’t know where the drones are coming from, they don’t know who’s doing it. They don’t know why they’re doing it,” he said. “But they say there’s ‘no credible threat.’ It was annoying to be there.”

According to Gov. Murphy , there were 49 reports of drones on Sunday alone, mostly in Hunterdon County.

In Southern California Wednesday, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of a Chinese citizen accused of using a hacked drone to take photos of the Vandenberg Space Force Base from a mile up.

“This defendant allegedly flew a drone over a military base and took photos of the base’s layout, which is against the law,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “The security of our nation is of paramount importance, and my office will continue to promote the safety of our nation’s military personnel and facilities.”

Yinpiao Zhou, 39, was arrested Monday, more than a week after drone-detecting equipment spotted the intrusion. There’s no known connection between that case and the New Jersey sightings, leaving residents hungry for answers.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.