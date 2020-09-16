Drone footage shows wildfire-scorched Oregon neighborhood

The Almeda Fire ripped through Talent, Ore., last week, leaving a surreal path of destruction in its wake as a rash of wildfires continued to plague the West Coast.

Somber drone footage supplied by Reuters shows flattened homes, burned automobiles and a blanket of ash flanking lifeless, empty streets.

And it shows trails of powdery red fire retardant, dropped from aircraft to try and contain the fire, littering the community. Even buildings that survived stood against a gray, smoke-filled backdrop and other devastation.

What was once a small suburb in southwest Oregon became a wasteland.

The Almeda Fire was finally at 100 percent containment as of Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

It sparked on Aug. 8 and grew to engulf about 3,200 acres, leaving at least three people dead and leveling hundreds of homes and dozens of commercial buildings.

Search-and-rescue teams came from as far away as Utah and Nevada to help sift through rubble.

And dozens of other fires throughout the Pacific states still are raging.

So far this year, more than 5 million acres burned in wildfires and tens of thousands of residents have been displaced across California, Washington and Oregon.

So many fires were active at once that the National Weather Service shared an image of thick smoke visible on the horizon from as far away as Iowa. Even photos on the East Coast emerged showing a hazy sky attributed to smoke drifting high across the sky from the other side of the country.

At least three dozen people have died, about two-thirds of them in California.

President Trump visited there on Monday, meeting with Gov. Gavin Newsom for a briefing.

Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president and a sitting senator from California, toured her home state with the governor Tuesday afternoon.