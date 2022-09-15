Driver who attempted to breach security gate at NAS Jacksonville dead, officials say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An unidentified driver is dead after trying to ram into a security gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Gate, base officials announced on social media. Gate sentries deployed the protective barrier, which stopped the vehicle from entering the station.

Officials said the driver has no known military affiliation.

An investigation is ongoing, and the Birmingham Gate will remain closed until further notice.

WOMEN YET TO SMASH GLASS CEILING OF ELITE NAVY SEALS UNIT: REPORT

Those who witnessed the incident or may know what led up to it are asked to call the National Criminal Intelligence Service at 808-478-8353.

NAS Jacksonville is the largest Navy base in the Southeast Region and third in the nation, its website states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A similar incident happened last month at Jacksonville’s other Navy base, Naval Station Mayport, the Florida Times-Union reports. In that incident, a 40-year-old Georgia man ignored guards stationed there and crashed his Subaru into another activated barrier.

“He was uninjured but was charged with DUI, careless driving, and possession of an open container in the vehicle,” the report reads.