Driver suddenly stops in middle of highway, causes multi-car crash, then leaves: video

An Ohio driver’s mistake on a highway led to a multi-vehicle wreck that was caught on video and shared by state officials on social media.

In the footage, posted by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the driver of a red van appeared to miss their exit, then stopped in the middle of the road. While two cars managed to stop in time as the van sat still, a third vehicle slammed into the rear vehicle, causing a chain reaction.

The red van then fled the scene, taking the very exit it had originally missed.

“When you are driving along a major interstate and you miss your exit do you: A) keep driving and get off at the next one or B) come to a complete stop, cause a multi-car rear-end crash and then drive away,” ODOT asked in a May 1 Facebook post which used the incident as a warning for all drivers who miss their intended exit.

“HINT: The answer is NEVER B,” the department continued. “Do not be this driver.”

ODOT said the incident did not cause any life-threatening injuries, according to local Fox 8, although vehicles sustained damage.

As of Friday, local police had yet to track down the driver of the red van.

Fox News reached out to Columbus Police for updates, but they did not immediately respond.