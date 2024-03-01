Driver pulled from truck dangling from Louisville bridge over Ohio River in dramatic rescue

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Louisville first responders are at the scene of a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge in Kentucky, which spans the Ohio River, after a semi-truck crashed through the bridge’s guardrail barrier and dangled over the water.

The initial crash was reported around 12:15 local time. The truck was moving northbound on the bridge when it apparently crossed the lane and crashed through the bridge’s guardrail, according to local reports.

Dramatic video shows a first responder being lowered to the semi truck from a ladder in order to lift the driver to safety.

The Clark Memorial Bridge is currently closed to traffic as first responders continue working.

This is a developing story and will be updated.