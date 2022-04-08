NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man died early Friday morning after the Pennsylvania State Police reportedly said he was struck by a loose tire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. ET in the southbound lanes of the highway between Broad and Front streets.

According to FOX 29, police say a tire came off of a pickup truck driving in the northbound lane, went over the median and entered the southbound lanes.

The tire went through the Toyota Corolla’s front windshield, striking the driver.

The man was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he later died.

The crash was cleared before the morning commute.