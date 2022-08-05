Driver in Los Angeles crash that killed 6 arrested, charged with vehicular manslaughter, gross negligence

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The California Highway Patrol reportedly has arrested a driver seen on video speeding through a Los Angeles intersection and causing a fiery multi-car crash that left six people dead, including an infant and a pregnant woman and her unborn fetus.

The driver of the dark Mercedes-Benz vehicle in Thursday afternoon’s incident, identified by police as a woman in her 40s, is now facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence, according to Fox LA.

Witnesses at the scene in the Windsor Hills area of West Los Angeles told Fox News that the collision caused a massive explosion that sounded like a bomb and a child thrown from a vehicle landed in a gas station.

“One lady took the baby that was ejected, she was running into the store with the child, but you could tell there was no life there,” Alphonso Word said.

LOS ANGELES DRIVER SEEN SPEEDING THROUGH INTERSECTION BEFORE COLLISION

“I think the devastating part was you heard the scream. I don’t know if it was one of the victims that was in the car burning, or what,” he added.

Another witness who was about two to three cars behind the point of impact told Fox News that he feels fortunate to be alive and that he saw victims screaming and struggling to get out of burning vehicles.

In total, the crash killed six and left eight hospitalized. The crash involved six to seven vehicles, three of which caught on fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It almost looks like a war zone,” a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer told reporters at the crash scene.

LOS ANGELES RESIDENTS OUTRAGED BY CONSTANT BRIDGE CLOSURES AS POLICE STRUGGLE TO CONTAIN VIRAL ANTICS

The CHP told KTTV-TV that the driver of the Mercedes was critically injured in the crash.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.