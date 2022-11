Massachusetts prosecutors announced Tuesday they have arrested a 53-year-old after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, killing one person and injuring 16 others.

Bradley Rein was taken into custody last night and is facing a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Cruz said Rein is set to be arraigned in Hingham District Court.

This is a developing story.