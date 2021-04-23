Driver drags NYPD officer with car, was out with no bail at time despite attempted murder charge, police say

A New York City man who was released without bail despite being charged with attempted murder dragged a police officer with a car Friday before going on an hours-long crime spree, authorities said.

Takim Newson was driving a vehicle in Brooklyn when he was stopped by police officers for being doubled parked and having heavily tinted windows, the New York Police Department told Fox News. The NYPD said Newson was slurring his words and admitted to the officers to having smoked marijuana.

At one point an officer informed him that he wasn’t under arrest but asked that he step out of the vehicle, according to police video footage of the incident. Clips posted on social media by the NYPD showed the driver going in reverse and dragging an officer a short distance before peeling off.

The officer sustained bumps and bruises on his knees and had some minor back pain, police said. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea later tweeted about the incident.

“NYC: @NYPDDetectives are AGAIN searching for Takim Newson after he used a car to assault a police officer early this morning,” the post read.

After the traffic stop, Newson, 32, allegedly broke into a home in Queens by breaking the door lock, the NYPD said. He allegedly threatened a 66-year-old woman by pretending he had a gun. He left without taking anything, authorities said.

After the alleged break-in, Newson then stole a Jaguar sedan, police said. He was later arrested in Suffolk County, Long Island, when a license plate reader was triggered by the stolen vehicle.

He is now additionally charged with assault on a police officer and burglary, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, Newson allegedly shot someone in the groin during an attempted Valentine’s Day robbery at a Queens bar. He fled the city and was tracked down to his mother’s home in Rocky Mount, N.C., where he was arrested this month, police said.

Prosecutors had asked that he be locked up pending trial, but a judge released him without setting bail despite his lawyer asking for $50,000 bail, authorities said.