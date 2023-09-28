Driver dies in fiery crash with New York school bus returning from field trip: video

A driver was killed in a fiery crash in western New York involving a school bus heading back from a field trip with over a dozen schoolchildren and teachers.

The Webster Police Department said that a sedan pulled out into the path of a school bus on Lake Road in Webster carrying 22 high school students and three adults around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash immediately killed the driver of the sedan upon impact, authorities said.

Police said one student was injured in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Video shared following the collision showed huge plumes of gray smoke rising from the yellow school bus as emergency responders continued to fight the large blaze.

The intersection has continued to be closed as responding law enforcement works to assess the damage and clean up from the fatal collision.