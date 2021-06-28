Houston police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 4-year-old girl outside a gender-reveal party Saturday night.

Evelyn Alexandra Gonzalez was playing on the street during a gender reveal party when a vehicle struck her shortly after 8 p.m.

She needed 18 stitches on her foot and three stitches on her lip following the accident, Click 2 Houston reported.

“I came to check on her with the family,” a neighbor who witnessed the accident said. “A lady got out of the car. They started talking to each other.”

“I turned around, and she just drove off,” the neighbor added.

Family members managed to capture the vehicle on video as the suspect fled the scene, Newsweek reported.

The car is described as a sedan, either white or grey, possibly a 2012 or 2016 Chrysler. The suspect is female, according to guests at the party.

Gonzalez is recovering at home following her release from hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Houston police at (713) 884-3131.