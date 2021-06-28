Drive-by shooting outside California Hooters leaves 2 adults, teen wounded; 3 suspects arrested

A man and two juveniles have been arrested after a drive-by shooting outside a Hooters restaurant in Southern California wounded two adults and a teen on Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. outside the Pike Outlets on Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way, in Long Beach.

Responding officers rendered first aid to the three victims at the scene before Long Beach Fire Personnel rushed them to a hospital, Long Beach Police said in a news release.

Two male victims, 23 and 18, were struck in the upper torso, police said. A 13-year-old boy was hit in the lower torso. While the 23-year-old was listed in critical condition, the other man and the boy were listed in stable condition.

Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna told the Press-Telegram that the victims were standing in front of the Hooters when a hail of bullets struck them and the business.

Officers conducted a traffic stop nearby on a vehicle seen fleeing from the scene and detained three people found inside as possible suspects, police said. They were arrested after officers positively identified them as being involved in the shooting.

One suspect was identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez-Zamora, of Wilmington, police said. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder, shooting into an inhabited dwelling, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving the car involved in the shooting. He was held on $3,000,000 bail.

The other suspects were described as juveniles ages 15 and 17. They were charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting into an inhabited dwelling, police said. The 17-year-old was also suspected of altering a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm while in a public space.

While police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting, detectives are investigating it as possibly gang-related.

Luna in a written statement thanked members of the community who helped provide officers with critical information during the incident. He also thanked officers for the quick arrest of the suspects.

“I would also like to thank the Long Beach Police Officers who acted swiftly to render aid to all three victims and risked their lives to safely apprehend the dangerous armed subjects believed to be responsible for this crime,” Luna said.