A drive-by shooting broke up a candlelight vigil near Houston Sunday night that resulted in one death and at least 14 injuries.

“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” Ed Gonzalez, the Harris County sheriff said. “Almost at the exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

Gonzalez said there were about 50 people who were gathered in Baytown for the event. Three of those injured were flown to area hospitals and listed in critical condition, KHOU 11 reported.

He said there was a bounce house filled with children just steps away from the shooting scene. Two of those injured were a pastor and his wife who were attending the vigil, a report said.

Authorities are investigating if the shooting was gang-related. The KHOU report said there was a “disturbance” at one of the hospitals where victims were treated.

The vigil was organized by a mother who had just lost her son who was killed weeks ago, ABC 13 reported. About 30 gunshots were heard, witnesses said.

“People were screaming and running to their cars,” one witness told the station.

