Dramatic video shows Texas woman being rescued before car plunges into sinkhole

A dramatic video captured in Texas shows firefighters and Good Samaritans rescuing a woman from a car before it became submerged in a sinkhole.

The incident happened Tuesday in El Paso, leaving the woman with only minor injuries.

Video taken of the scene shows a group of men trying to prevent the car from sinking further into the water as others pull the woman out through the vehicle’s rear windshield.

“Special thank you to the good Samaritans that assisted the crews in this rescue,” the El Paso Fire Department said.

Footage later shows the car spinning around as it plunges into the depths.

At one point, only the rear of the car and its taillights are visible.

As of Wednesday, the intersection where the sinkhole opened up remains closed.