Dramatic video shows hero cops drag dazed driver from car before train smashes into it

​

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Heart-pounding video has been released showing the moment two brave New Jersey police officers pulled an impaired man from a car stuck on railway tracks, seconds before the speeding locomotive rams the vehicle.

Police vehicle dashcam footage shows quick-thinking officers in a life-or-death incident, desperately pulling the driver from the car just after midnight May 12 as the railroad crossing gates are dropping down with warning lights flashing and bells sounding.

“We’re dragging him out of the car. The car is stuck,” an officer can be heard saying over the police radio system.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS DUMP TRUCK PLOWING INTO NJ HOME AFTER DRIVER SUFFERS MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Screams and howls then ring out, although it isn’t clear from whom.

“It’s going to hit the car,” the officer says as the train blasts its horn.

Seconds later, the train smashes into the car, which appears to be a Tesla.

The two officers, Devin Hinchcliffe and John Ward of the Piscataway Township Police Department, have been praised for their heroism in saving the driver’s life.

“Recognizing the imminent danger posed by an approaching train, the officers swiftly and safely removed the driver just seconds before impact,” the Piscataway Township Police Department said in a news release on Facebook.

WILD DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS OUT-OF-CONTROL TRUCK SLAM INTO FIRST RESPONDER VEHICLES ON SIDE OF ICY HIGHWAY

“Their quick action prevented a potential tragedy, and we commend Officer Hinchcliffe and Officer Ward for their prompt and effective response.”

The near-tragic incident happened on New Brunswick Avenue.

Police said that because of the driver’s impaired condition, “he was unable to follow instructions to exit the vehicle.”

“Their professionalism and quick decision-making undoubtedly prevented a tragedy,” the department wrote in another post. “Excellent job!”

It is unclear what was wrong with the driver and how the car became stuck on the tracks.

Facebook users gave high praise to the officers and hailed them as heroes for their selfless actions.

“This is amazing. God bless them. They do not get paid enough,” one woman wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Thank you for always putting your life on the line to protect someone else’s and trying to keep the community safe,” wrote another. “#BACK THE BLUE.”

The incident happened days before dashcam footage showed the moment an out-of-control dump truck smashed into a New Jersey home after its driver had a medical emergency.