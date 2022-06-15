Dr. Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing ‘mild symptoms’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement on Wednesday from theNational Institutes of Health.

A statement from the NIH says that Fauci tested positive for COVID-19 through a rapid antigen test and is “currently experiencing mild symptoms.” He has not been in close contact with President Biden, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, according to the statement.

“Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home. He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials. Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative,” the statement reads.